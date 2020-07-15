Dr Afif arrives at MACC headquarters over Penang undersea tunnel probe

Dr Afif, who was met by members of the media before entering the premises at about 2pm, said it was understood that he was called up in his capacity as a state executive councillor from 2013 to 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin presented himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today, believed to be in relation to the Penang underwater tunnel project investigation.

Dr Afif, who was met by members of the media before entering the premises at about 2pm, said it was understood that he was called up in his capacity as a state executive councillor from 2013 to 2020.

He said the notice from MACC was received on Monday, and this was the first time he had been called by the MACC with regard to the case.

“I do not know what questions will be asked, I will see,” he said, adding that the MACC had so far not requested for any documents from him.

Dr Afif resigned as the Penang Health Executive Committee chairman on March 4.

Prior to this, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and several other state executive councillors were also reported to have recorded their statements with the MACC over the mega project which involves an estimated total cost of RM6.3 billion. — Bernama