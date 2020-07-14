Johor Sultan tells state government, relevant agencies to brace for floods

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar called on the Johor government and relevant agencies to fully prepare for floods due to the uncertain weather conditions. — Picture courtesy of Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar directed the Johor government and relevant agencies to make full preparations for expected floods due to monsoonal weather.

He also said security forces must continue their surveillance and prepare reserve manpower throughout the state.

“This is because the weather conditions are unpredictable at the moment.

“At the same time, residents living near low-lying areas need to be careful and always follow instructions by the authorities,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a Facebook post today.

The 61-year-old sultan expressed his concern after flood evacuee numbers in Johor rose to 707 yesterday.

Yesterday, it was reported that floods hit several areas in Muar, Tangkak and Pontian following a day-long downpour.

Sultan Ibrahim said the state government must also ensure that flood evacuees housed in temporary flood relief centres were comfortable and given proper facilities.

“At the same time, the authorities, especially the Johor Health Department, must also take precautions and conduct inspections at each temporary flood relief centres to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

During a massive downpour on June 22, Sultan Ibrahim urged the state government to be vigilant after flash floods were reported in several districts in the state.

He ordered that close monitoring of the flood situation in the state be conducted.

The peninsula is in the middle of the annual Southwest monsoon that typically runs between late May and early October.