I gave RM9m to Zahid’s foundation to build mosques, MyEG non-executive director tells court

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 14, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — A non-executive director of MyEG Service Sdn Bhd told the High Court today he contributed a total of RM9 million to the construction of two mosques via a foundation of which Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is a trustee.

Mohd Jimmy Wong Abdullah, who testified as the 78th prosecution witness in the former deputy prime minister’s corruption, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering trial, said he had contributed RM600,000 in 15 tranches in the form of banker’s cheques from May 2016 until May 2018 for the mosques’ construction.

“Zahid had approached me and asked whether I wanted to contribute for the construction of mosques in Melaka and his private residence in Country Heights, Kajang. I then replied in the affirmative.

“He then told me to deposit the money directly into the account of legal firm Lewis & Co which managed the foundation,” he said in his witness statement here.

Wong earlier recalled that Zahid had invited him to a thanksgiving ceremony at his private residence in late 2015 and asked whether he sought “pahala berkekalan” (unending reward) for performing good deeds.

“I replied that I could chip in and anything less than RM10 million was affordable for me.

“Zahid then said the money could be channelled to a foundation he owned but did not name at that time for the aforementioned mosque building purpose,” he said.

However, Wong disclosed that he opted to contribute by way of instalments based on commission received from employers’ recruitment of undocumented migrants during the government’s legalisation programme.

“However, this did not involve MyEG, including the payment of commission, as this was my side job outside of MyEG.

“The RM500 paid to me by employers for each undocumented migrant would then be deposited into the account of Kiosk Solution Sdn Bhd owned by a friend of mine by the name of Jimmy Ng.

Ng would then transfer the money to MyEG’s chief financial officer, Chong Chien Ming, who in turn would channel it to the legal firm.

“I however did inform MyEG’s chief finance officer Chong Chien Ming that I would be making an ‘advance’ of RM10 million. I also told him the ‘advance’ which I have obtained will be paid in full through Kiosk Solution,” he said.

Earlier, Wong also verified the documentation of all 15 banker’s cheques when they were tendered in court.

Wong also said he would contact Zahid each time he obtained a banker’s cheque and would visit the latter’s home to hand over the contribution.

“Each time after receiving the cheques, Zahid would perform an ‘akad’ (promise) as a sign of acceptance of my contribution for the purpose of building mosques,” he said.

In this trial, Zahid is facing 47 charges, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable organisation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money-laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges.

In the money-laundering charges, Zahid is accused of ordering the transferring of millions of ringgit in alleged illegal funds into fixed deposits via law firm Lewis & Co’s clients’ account. A clients’ account is typically where law firms hold money as a trustee or on trust for their clients.

The hearing before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes July 28.