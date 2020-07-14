Flood situation in Johor improving, 765 victims still at relief centres

File picture of residents of Kampung Parit Pasir Baru in Pekan Nenas Pontian during a flash flood June 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — The situation in flood-hit areas in four districts in Johor has improved, with 765 victims from 197 families still at 11 relief centres (PPS) as at 8pm today.

This compares with the situation at noon when 1,140 victims from 303 families were at 16 PPS.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the number of evacuees had dropped after five PPS, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato’ Sri Amar Diraja, SMK Sg Abong and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ismail Satu in Muar; Dewan Serbaguna Penghulu Long (Tangkak); and SK Belokok (Pontian) were closed.

“As at 8pm, only one PPS was still in operation in Batu Pahat involving 15 victims from four families. In Pontian, two PPS are housing 143 victims from 42 families; Tangkak, two PPS with 67 victims from 10 families; and Muar, six PPS with 540 victims from 141 families,” he said in a statement here.

Vidyananthan said reports from the authorities showed that the floodwaters in several areas were gradually receding following the bright weather today.

However, the authorities would continue to monitor areas that are prone to floods. — Bernama