KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Opposition was in an uproar during the Dewan Rakyat sitting earlier today after Umno’s Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim made a racist remark against DAP’s Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto.

Azeez, himself of Indian Muslim descent, made the remark mentioning the dark colour of the ethnic Indian politician.

The remark caused Jelutong MP RSN Rayer to stand up and demand that Azeez retract the remark, which then burst into a shouting match.

