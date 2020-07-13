Master digital platform to ensure cyber security, says minister

There was about an 80 per cent increase in cyber attacks during the MCO period. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Following an increase in hacking cases during the movement control order (MCO) period, the government will set up a master digital platform to ensure cyber security.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions), Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said this platform will be launched within the next five years.

“We are in the stage of developing it and it will be launched within five years. It will be created through the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu).

He said based on information from CyberSecurity Malaysia, there was about an 80 per cent increase in cyber attacks during the MCO period.

“We are constantly investigating cyber attack cases through various other agencies,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohd Redzuan was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PKR-Pandan) who asked about the preparations and action taken to tackle and strengthen national cyber security to the individual level.

He also refuted allegations that the MySejahtera application was developed by a foreign company and said it was actually built by local company in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) and Mampu.

“We used local talents. KPIsoft Malaysia Sdn Bhd is a local company,” he said, adding that this was a long-term effort to build a system to tackle cyber attacks. — Bernama