282 flood victims at three relief centres in Port Dickson, Seremban

A house inundated with flood water in Kampung Bemban, Seremban July 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 13 — A total of 282 flood victims from 59 families were still at three relief centres (PPS) in the Seremban and Port Dickson districts as at 8pm today.

They were evacuated after their houses were hit by flash floods this morning.

The Negri Sembilan Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said of this number, 138 victims from 33 families were housed at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Tanah Merah Site C, Port Dickson.

“Another 121 victims from 21 families in Kampung Jimah Lama, Port Dickson are placed at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jimah while (those) in Kampung Sega Hulu and Kampung Sega Hilir, Seremban, comprising 23 victims from five families, are at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sega,” the statement said.

This morning, 308 victims from 72 families were affected by flash floods which hit five villages in three districts — Port Dickson, Rembau and Seremban. Of the number, 138 were evacuated to the three PPS while the rest moved to the houses of relatives nearby. — Bernama