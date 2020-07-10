Public, private skills training institutes resuming operations in stages

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — With the fight against Covid-19 in the country almost won, the 1,301 skills training institutes comprising 784 Public Skills Training Institutes (ILKA) and 517 Private Skills Training Institutes (ILKS) have started to resume operations in stages beginning July 1.

The Ministry of Human Resources in a statement today said it involved a total of 79,638 ILKA students and 19,563 ILKS students.

“The ILKA and ILKS will operate in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Skills Training Service Sector which were approved and gazetted on June 26, 2020 by the National Security Council (MKN),” it said.

It added that the Department of Human Resources Skills Training Institutes (ILJTM) under the ministry, which is also in the ILKA category, would start operations on September 1.

The ministry said a total of 5,847 new students will be offered places to take up various skills courses under ILJTM.

KSM said ILJTM will use virtual learning methods with digital platform facilities provided for students to attend classes independently and on a scheduled basis.

“Students who do not have access to online learning methods will be asked to visit the ILJTM campus nearest to them,” the ministry said. — Bernama