ECM Libra Foundation pledges to feed 2,000 mouths for six to 12 months

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― The ECM Libra Foundation has launched a food aid programme to feed Malaysia’s marginalised and urban poor community most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown.

In a press statement today, its chairman Datuk Seri Kalimullah Hassan said the foundation has pledged RM1 million while reaching out to its friends and associates to obtain further support for the programme which is expected to run for six to 12 months.

“We further pledge to match every donation from our friends’ ringgit to ringgit for up to another one million ringgit, making our total contribution two million ringgit.

“These monies will be enough to feed from 1,000 to 2,000 families for six to 12 months,” he said, adding that the foundation is not seeking public donations.

The ECM Libra Foundation will not be accepting any money directly but instead direct the donation to 10 selected non-governmental organisations.

It said these NGOs assist the Orang Asli community, single mothers, the bottom 40 per cent wage earners, orphans, refugees, stateless individuals and migrant workers throughout Malaysia.

Kalimullah pointed out that the target groups are among the hardest hit during the movement control order (MCO) imposed since March 18, relating that many had resorted to pawning family heirlooms or precious possessions such as jewellery while the very worst off had committed petty crimes to put food on the table.

“We have therefore decided to match our money with money from these friends and associates who want to assist the ‘invisible communities’ until the Malaysian economy is back on track again, hopefully, within the next 12 months.

“We envisage that we would require at least RM3,000,000 to enable us to provide food for up to 2,000 families throughout the country for the next six to 12 months,” Kalimullah said.

ECM Libra Foundation’s contribution will be placed in a separate account managed by its trustees and former Bar Council president Ragunath Kesavan.

Law firm Chooi & Company + Cheang and Ariff will oversee its legal aspects while KPMG will audit the accounts.

AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and Tan Sri Salim Fateh Din are also on board for a fundraising programme with a proposed squash match titled “Battle of the Bulge”.

Malaysia’s budget airline king and the real estate tycoon are proposing to raise funds from their own associates and friends from this squash match.

Satellite broadcaster Astro has proposed to air the match and together with The Edge and other media partners, regular updates will be broadcast and published until the funds are exhausted.

The match is targeted to be held in August, once the government allows contact sports to resume.