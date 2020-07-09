Abang Johari: Samarahan water supply project to be ready by end of 2021

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg answers reporters’ questions at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Kuching January 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 9 — The water supply upgrading project in Samarahan Division is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the project, costing over RM500 million, would solve the water supply problem faced by residents in Simunjan, the areas across Sungai Batang Samarahan and also Sebuyau.

“Three years ago, the state government had given a special allocation to upgrade the water supply system and the project is going on now, that is, upgrading of the water pipes and channels from Kuching right up to Simunjan, Gedong and Sebuyau,” he said at a news conference after a visit to the project site, here, today.

Abang Johari said the project could also help boost the economic sector here, especially agriculture which required sufficient water supply.

“Among the agriculture activities carried out here are coconut, pineapple and banana cultivation. Therefore, with the benefits of the upgraded facility for these areas, the economic sector will continue to expand,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said besides ensuring sufficient water supply, the state would also be upgrading the road system from Samarahan right up to the coastal areas.

“The water pipes will be aligned with the roads. The upgrading will ultimately improve the transportation system in the areas involved.

“Also, the building of embankments as wave breakers along the coastal areas is also important to protect the crops. Hence, we will be building these from Asajaya, Sadong Jaya, Sebangan to Sebuyau.

“We hope to see all these projects to be completed by the end of 2021,” he added. — Bernama