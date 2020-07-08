Nazri Aziz says Muhyiddin should rejoin Umno and become its president

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should return to Umno and take charge as its president. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should return to Umno and take charge as its president, Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said today.

The former tourism, culture and arts minister added that it is possible for Muhyiddin to rejoin as he had not betrayed the party but was sacked.

“If he comes back to Umno, his contribution will be immense, since he is not coming with an empty position but brings the prime ministership to the party,” Nazri told reporters.

He urged Umno members to accept the Pagoh MP back with open arms, for the sake of Malay unity.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin ought to be made Umno president as well, since the party president is always the prime minister. We must unite for the sake of race and religion,” Nazri said.

However, Muhyiddin is currently president of Bersatu, which he co-founded with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after their departure from Umno ahead of Election 2018.

Muhyiddin was booted out from Umno in June 2016 over his criticism of then party president and prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was handling the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal.