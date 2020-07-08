Energy commission, TNB raid two cryptocurrency premises suspected of electricity theft in Klang

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo is seen at its headquarters in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PORT KLANG, July 8 — The Energy Commission (ST) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) raided two cryptocurrency business premises in Taman Pendamar Indah here on suspicion of electricity theft.

The two-hour Ops Bitcoin raid, which began at about 9am, was conducted by 40 TNB Special Engagement Against Losses (SEAL) staff together with 12 Klang Municipal Council (MPK) enforcement officers and 15 ST personnel.

ST Enforcement Planning and Coordination Unit director Ir Shafie Mohamed said that a month-long investigation conducted by TNB found illegal wiring in place to supply electricity to the premises.

“This illegal wiring was installed so that electricity was supplied directly and not through the TNB metre. It is estimated that the premises have been operating for the past three months,” he told reporters after the raid here today.

Also present was MPK deputy president Elya Marini Darmin.

Shafie said the TNB incurred an estimated RM30,000 in losses per month from premises engaged in electricity theft.

“The case is being investigated under Section 37 of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 and, if found guilty, they could be fined and sentenced to jail,” he said.

Elya Marini, meanwhile, said the MPK had identified 21 premises around the municipality’s administration area which carried out electricity theft.

She said MPK would identify the owners of the premises and pass on the information to ST and TNB for further investigation and legal action.

“The investigation will be carried out by ST and TNB as the illegal wiring may have been made by either the owner, tenant or a third party,” she said. — Bernama