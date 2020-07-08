Covid-19: Selangor Sultan expresses concern about ignorance of SOP

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 8 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed concern that many people in the state have been ignoring the standard operating procedure (SOP) set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The ruler in a statement today said based on his observation, many people are seen to be no longer complying with the established guidelines by being in public places without wearing face masks and adhering to the social distancing rules.

Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed worry if people were to remain stubborn and refuse to adopt the new normal, the second wave of Covid-19 would occur and affect the economy as well as their daily lives.

As such, he called on all the people to have high self-discipline by always wearing face masks, washing their hands, using hand sanitisers, observing social distancing as well as those who are unwell to avoid going to public places.

He also did not want the people to be at high risk of being infected which could cause the loss of lives.

As long as the Covid-19 vaccine is yet to be found, Sultan Sharafuddin hoped that people would do their best to comply with the SOP as it has proved effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic. — Bernama