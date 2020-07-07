Immigration Dept seeking Bangladesh national who appeared in Al Jazeera’s documentary

Khairul Dzaimee warned yesterday that foreign nationals who make inaccurate statements aimed at 'damaging Malaysia’s image' will face possible revocation of their passes. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Immigration Department has circulated a notice today seeking public information on a Bangladeshi national to be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

The man was among those quoted by Al Jazeera in its 101 East documentary, and his personal details have since been circulated by Malaysians online who are angry with the critical report.

Yesterday, the man’s former employer disassociated itself with him, calling his views “biased” and pledging cooperation with authorities.

This comes as Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud warned yesterday that foreign nationals who make inaccurate statements aimed at “damaging Malaysia’s image” will face possible revocation of their passes.

