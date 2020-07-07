IGP claims unaware police contacted Parlimen Digital participants, says no offence committed

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador addresses members of the press at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre July 7, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 7 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said today he is unaware that the police have called up the participants of the youth-led Parlimen Digital, amid accusations of intimidation against the mock parliament event over the weekend.

Hamid then asked those who were supposedly called up by the police to come forward and provide the necessary information.

“To whomever contacted by the police, please come forward because I would like to know who was called and which police called them,” he told reporters after the launch of the Malaysian Population and Housing Census 2020 by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin here.

“I have checked and none from my side had called [the participants]. I don’t know, this is news to me. Supposedly the police had called them to take statements and I read statements, [that their statements were taken] without lawyers, what is happening here?”

Hamid also clarified no criminal offence was committed during the event.

“There was no issue at all in the first place. I respect the freedom of expression, that is my assurance but I only ask politicians or anyone who wishes to make a statement, please be responsible, please be mindful of the law,’’ he said.

On Sunday, organisers of Parlimen Digital said the platform was meant to be a “safe space” for Malaysian youths to debate pressing issues affecting them and to propose ideas for a better Malaysia irrespective of their background.

Meanwhile, Hamid also said today that the police are currently investigating a recent documentary by Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera that highlighted alleged discrimination against undocumented migrants here in the country.

“Officially, investigation papers have been open because several police reports [were made].

“The police are responsible to investigate whether there have been seditious elements or wrongdoings based on the law,’’ he said.

Hamid also explained that the police would call up those involved in the documentary for further questioning.

The documentary, Al Jazeera’s “101 East” segment titled “Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown” on July 3 highlighted criticism by human rights groups who accused the immigration authorities of serious violations when it conducted raids in red zones.

Yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob accused the documentary as being done with malicious intent as he slammed the blind accusations hurled against the country.

No government officials have responded to the requests for interviews, including Ismail and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and their deputies, according to Al Jazeera.

The documentary has since prompted backlash from some Malaysians on social media.