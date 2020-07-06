Pakatan says backing Anwar as PM candidate, ‘full mandate’ given to negotiate with all parties including Shafie

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaves the party's headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced today it is committed to its original stance to back PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its prime minister candidate, following a meeting of its Presidential Council earlier.

However, it said the meeting also decided for Anwar to be given “full mandate” to discuss with all parties towards the end, including with Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal who has also been nominated for the same post.

“The council believes all effort towards returning the people’s mandate must go on and requires the support of all parties,” it said in a statement.

“Therefore, the council has given full mandate to Anwar to continue discussions with all parties, including with Shafie to complete the process.”

The statement was jointly signed by Anwar himself, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

PH’s statement today comes after weeks of the coalition being in a deadlock, as PKR was adamant in naming Anwar as the prime minister candidate, which differs from Amanah and DAP who backed former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as their choice.

Following the deadlock, Dr Mahathir then named Shafie as the Opposition’s prime minister of choice.

In the new arrangement, Dr Mahathir stated that the PKR president, along with Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, would serve as deputy prime minister under Shafie.

On Saturday, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assured the public that the coalition is stable and ready to speak up for the people as it did before.

Anwar said while it appeared that PH, now known as PH Plus, has some disagreement with who would be their prime minister candidate, this issue did not affect PH as a coalition and the struggles it stands for.