Malaysian man nabbed over smuggling of undocumented migrants in Selangor

SHAH ALAM, July 6 — A local man was detained at the Seng Lee Jetty in Bagan Sekinchan near here for allegedly bringing in undocumented migrants into the country at about 5.30am today.

Semenyih General Operations Force (GOF) 4th Battalion Commanding Officer Supt Zulafendy Hassan said also arrested along with the 32-year-old man were five Indonesians, three believed to be skippers (tekong) and two undocumented migrants.

“Initial investigations revealed that the local man was believed to be involved in bringing in the undocumented migrants along with the skippers using a fishing boat.

“A Class B trawler boat, two trawl nets, a Global Positioning System (GPS), a mobile phone, a walkie talkie and Rupiah currency amounting to 1.2 million were seized. All the seized items are estimated to be worth RM667,400,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the suspects along with the seized items were taken to the Sekinchan police station for further action under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and Section 6 (3) of the Immigration Act 1963. — Bernama