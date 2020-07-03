BN win in Chini by-election would be proof of Muafakat Nasional strength, says PAS man

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks to reporters in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PEKAN, July 3 — A Barisan Nasional (BN) victory in the Chini state by-election on Saturday (July 4) can be another great example of the Muafakat Nasional cooperation between Umno and PAS, said PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said there were many examples where Umno and PAS leaders had successfully put aside their differences to fully support the BN candidate in the Chini by-election.

“This can be seen when Pekan PAS deputy head Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim, who was previously PAS’ candidate for the Chini state constituency (against BN candidates from Umno), proposed a BN candidate,” he said at the Muafakat Nasional ceramah programme at Bandar Dara Chini near here yesterday.

Among the Umno leaders present were deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan and Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dasuki while the PAS leaders who were there were Tuan Ibrahim and Youth head Khairil Nizam Khirudin.

Also present were Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is also the Chini state by-election director, Chini state by-election operations director Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is also Pekan Member of Parliament, BN candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain, BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Tuan Ibrahim said another example that could be seen was how the PAS machinery cooperated at every campaign for the BN candidate.

“This shows that the leaders of both parties put the interest of the people ahead. I also hope that this will not erode our strength and basis (of cooperation),” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim said Muafakat Nasional — the co-operation between PAS and Umno — was also committed to the agreement that in the 15th General Election, it would be a one-on-one contest between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the opposition.

Meanwhile, Mohamad asked voters to double the total majority as a signal for PN.

“This is the first by-election since the formation of PN, and we want the kind of figures that we can use as a reference for future by-elections,” he said.

The Chini state by-election is a three-cornered fight between Mohd Sharim, 41, and two independent candidates — Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49.

It is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, 60, on May 7. — Bernama



