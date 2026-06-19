KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail at Istana Bukit Tunku here.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, the audience was held in His Majesty’s capacity as the Honorary Commissioner of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

During the audience, Sultan Ibrahim was briefed by Mohd Khalid on a range of matters relating to national security and public order. — Bernama