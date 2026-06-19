JOHOR BAHRU, June 19 — PKR’s list of candidates for the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections is 99 per cent complete, party secretary-general Datuk Fuziah Salleh said today.

She confirmed that PKR will contest 20 state seats in Johor and 16 in Negeri Sembilan under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner.

“The official announcement will be made in the next few days.

“PKR will feature a balanced mix of old and new faces, as well as maintaining a representation of gender and youth,” she told reporters after a walkabout at the Rahmah Madani programme at Econsave Supermarket in Taman Daya here.

Fuziah, who is also the deputy minister of domestic trade and cost of living, assured the public that supplies remain sufficient despite higher logistics costs stemming from the conflict in West Asia.

“The supply of essential goods, including controlled items, is sufficient.

“It is expected that there will be many visitors in the two states during the election season. So, there may be some parties concerned about the supply of goods.

“I can assure the public that there will be sufficient supply of basic items, including packet cooking oil,” she said.

The Election Commission has set June 27 as nomination day for the Johor state election, with polling scheduled for July 11, following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on June 1.

For the Negeri Sembilan election, nomination day is set for July 18, early voting on July 28 and polling on August 1.

The Negeri Sembilan state assembly was dissolved on June 5.