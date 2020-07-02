TNB: Domestic customers will get BPE details in their July bill

In a statement, TNB said customers would receive the detailed statement together with their July bills via mail within seven days after the meter reading. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) says its domestic (residential) customers may view the details of the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik (BPE) received for the months of April, May and June in the Detailed Statement issued in July.

In a statement, TNB said customers would receive the Detailed Statement together with their July bills via mail within seven days after the meter reading.

Customers may also view the statement and bills online via the myTNB website and app 48 hours after receiving the Customer Notice.

“TNB meter readers will commence readings for the July bill at customers’ premises from July 3, 2020, and customers will receive the Customer Notice to inform them that the reading has been done,” it said.

On June 20, 2020, the government with TNB announced the BPE as an additional aid to benefit all 7.66 million domestic customers in the form of free electricity of up to RM231 for the three months during the movement control order (MCO) from April to June 2020.

The aid would be reflected in their actual bill.

In addition, domestic customers who use 601-900 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per month would enjoy a 10 per cent discount from April to September 2020, which is an additional eight per cent on top of the existing two per cent discount rate that they are currently enjoying.

For enquiries about bills, contact TNB CareLine at 1-300-88-5454 or e-mail [email protected], or visit the nearest Kedai Tenaga. ― Bernama