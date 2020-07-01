Police intend to apply Poca against illegal racing organisers

File picture of police inspecting a car involved in illegal racing in along Jalan Teluk Bahang, Penang June 12, 2016. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) intends to apply the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 against organisers of illegal racing.

Its director, Datuk Azisman Alias said this was in view of the rampant illegal racing activities, whereby those caught organising the race could be placed under restricted residence under the law.

“For those caught riding motorcycles in a dangerous manner, or involved in illegal racing, their names will be recorded in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) system. This will make the public more cautious and will refrain them from participating in such activities.

“Having their names in the PDRM record will be bad for their reputation, especially for youths. They will have problems applying for jobs,” he told a media conference here today.

Azisman advised the public, especially, youths, to not get involved in such activities, and those with information, to contact the police to facilitate further action.

The police, he said, would step up monitoring of workshops or individuals engaged in motorcycle repair or modification without following the permitted specifications.

He said 358 summonses were issued for various traffic offences in an operation on the East Coast Expressway (LPT1) heading to Kuala Lumpur last Sunday. — Bernama