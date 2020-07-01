Celcom warns Penang users of call and data service disruption

According to Celcom, the disruption was due to a fire incident at their partner’s network site. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Celcom has acknowledged a service interruption that affects users in Penang Island and at Seberang Jaya. It added that both voice and data services may be disrupted.

According to the blue telco, the disruption was due to a fire incident at their partner’s network site. Their technical team is working to restore its services as soon as possible but there’s no timeline at the moment.

Customers in parts of Penang Island and Seberang Jaya may experience disruption of voice and data services due to a fire incident of our partner's network site. The technical team is working hard to restore the services as soon as possible. — Celcom Axiata #StaySafe #StayConnected (@Celcom) July 1, 2020

Pengguna Tune Talk di Pulau Pinang & Seberang Jaya, sila ambil maklum notis dari pihak Celcom berhubung isu rangkaian di kawasan anda. Pihak teknikal mereka sedang berusaha untuk baikpulih secepat mungkin. https://t.co/z0x9unuo1o — Tune Talk (@TuneTalk) July 1, 2020

This issue also affects other Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) which include Tune Talk, Yoodo and XOX. If you are using Celcom’s network in Penang, do let us know about your experience this morning. — SoyaCincau