Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Celcom warns Penang users of call and data service disruption

Wednesday, 01 Jul 2020 11:25 AM MYT

BY ALEXANDER WONG

According to Celcom, the disruption was due to a fire incident at their partner’s network site. — SoyaCincau pic
According to Celcom, the disruption was due to a fire incident at their partner’s network site. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Celcom has acknowledged a service interruption that affects users in Penang Island and at Seberang Jaya. It added that both voice and data services may be disrupted.

According to the blue telco, the disruption was due to a fire incident at their partner’s network site. Their technical team is working to restore its services as soon as possible but there’s no timeline at the moment.

 

 

 

 

This issue also affects other Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) which include Tune Talk, Yoodo and XOX. If you are using Celcom’s network in Penang, do let us know about your experience this morning. — SoyaCincau

Related Articles

In Malaysia