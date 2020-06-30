PM discusses efforts to empower varsity student welfare with National Student Consultative Council

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today held a meeting with 10 top leaders of the National Student Consultative Council to discuss efforts to empower university students as well as matters relating to their welfare. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today held a meeting with 10 top leaders of the National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) from 2020/2021 session of local institutions of higher learning to discuss efforts to empower university students as well as matters relating to their welfare.

In his Facebook posting, Muhyiddin said the meeting lasting about an hour was an opportunity to engage with the presidents of the Students’ Consultative Council (MPP) from Universiti Sains Malaysia, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Universiti Malaysia Perlis and Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris.

Also present were the president of International Islamic University Malaysia Student Union (IIUMSU) as well as the MPP presidents of Universtity College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS), DRB HICOM University Of Automotive Malaysia (DRB-HICOM U) and Help University.

“I listen to every detail on the agenda as well as initiatives and views raised. Some matters discussed could be put to the ministry or parties responsible for further action,” he said.

The meeting held at Prime Minister’s office was also attended by Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad and the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Management and Development), Rosli Yaakob. — Bernama