A vehicle is seen stuck in the flood near Donggongon June 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 30 — The flood situation in Sabah has almost recovered as most of the victims evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) in several districts have been allowed to return home.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, stated that as of 8 pm today, only 36 victims from eight families were still housed at a PPS in Kota Belud.

Since noon, the statement said, the victims housed at the PPS had been gradually allowed to return home. — Bernama