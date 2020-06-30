Construction of Sarawak’s two new rural airports to commence in August, says deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing said works on two new rural airports in Sarawak will start once letters of awards are issued in August this year. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 30 — Works on two new rural airports in Sarawak, costing about RM264.9 million, will start once letters of awards are issued in August this year, Deputy Chief Minister II, Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing said.

He said one of the airports would be built at Bukit Mabong in Kapit, which would cost RM173.5 million, while another, estimated at RM91.4 million would be at Bebuling, Spaoh in Betong Division.

“Bukit Mabong has been aptly selected as it is remote, sparsely populated with approximately 50,000 people and with significant accessibility issues, while Bebuling has been chosen to improve air connectivity with a key agropolitan centre in Bukit Sadok (in Betong),” he said in a statement today.

Apart from their economic feasibility he said, the safety of their eventual users were also taken into consideration when finalising the projects.

Construction works are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023 and the move is set to expand rural air service (RAS) network in the state.

“The Sarawak Government is in top gear towards its commitment in enhancing rural economic transformation and connectivity and safety of rural air services,” he added. — Bernama