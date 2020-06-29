RMCO: Sarawak hydrogen bus operation to resume after maintenance, says SEDC chief

KUCHING, June 29 — The resumption of service of the Kuching City’s hydrogen-fuelled buses will only be announced after they have undergone the full scheduled maintenance works by their China-based manufacturer, Foshan Feichi Automobile Co. Ltd (Feichi).

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Husain said the free bus service, operated by SEDC, was suspended when the movement control order (MCO) was imposed on March 18.

“The three buses are still under warranty. Presently, they are still grounded as the manufacturer have yet to carry out scheduled maintenance works. Its technicians are unable to enter Sarawak due to the travel restrictions under MCO,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said Feichi was also scheduled to complete the training programme for local technicians as part of their obligations to SEDC under its technical support agreement, which was also thwarted by Covid-19.

“As the reliability (of the buses) and safety of our passengers are top priority, the service would only resume when every vehicle is fully roadworthy,” he said.

The bus service was officially launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg on Jan 21 and had received encouraging response from city folks and foreign tourists who could travel through major areas within Kuching city and to Pantai Damai, Santubong on weekends. — Bernama