Number of Sabah flood evacuees drops

Donggongon streets are flooded after heavy rains June 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — The number of flood victims in Sabah has dropped to 705 evacuees from 220 families as at 8pm today, following the closure of five temporary relief centres (PPS) in Tenom and one in Penampang.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee in a statement said the number of flood victims in Kota Belud remains at 323 people from 102 families, housed at four PPS in the district.

“The number of evacuees in Tenom decreased to 230 people from 72 families at three PPS, as five centres in the district were closed at 4.30pm today.

“Besides that, 59 people from 20 families were housed at one relief centre in Papar and 93 people from 26 families sought shelter at one PPS in Beaufort,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, all flood victims in one PPS in Penampang were allowed to return home.

A total of 11 districts involving 152 villages in the state have been affected by the floods following heavy rain on Saturday, but the situation is improving. — Bernama