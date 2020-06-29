Covid-19: Be alert if you visited Sandakan market in last two weeks, says municipal council chief

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said earlier that a positive case at the Sandakan market was one of two local transmissions reported in the country today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SANDAKAN, June 29 — Those who have visited the fish retail and wholesale markets of Pasar Umum Bandar Sandakan here between June 14 and 28 are advised to monitor their health condition, following the detection of a positive Covid-19 case there.

Sandakan Municipal Council president Wong Foo Tin, in a statement tonight, said anyone showing symptoms should immediately go to the Duchess of Kent Hospital or Sandakan area health clinic for Covid-19 tests.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said earlier that a positive case at the Sandakan market was one of two local transmissions reported in the country today.

Malaysia reported three new cases today, comprising two local transmissions and one imported case.

The Sandakan case, detected from work place screening at the market, was the first reported in the district after a run of two months as a green zone. — Bernama