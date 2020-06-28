Sabah floods: Tenom-Halogilat train route closed temporarily

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — The train service for the Tenom-Halogilat route has been temporarily halted as the railway track was badly affected by floods caused by heavy rain since yesterday.

Sabah Railway Department director Leonard Poyong when contacted by Bernama said it would take time for the train service to resume operation.

He said the repair works would be carried out by Suria Capital Holdings Berhad which is conducting upgrading works on the Tenom-Halogilat railway track.

“Today, the train service operates only on the Beaufort-Papar-Halogilat sector. The Kota Kinabalu-Beaufort sector was disrupted this morning and will be restored after the floodwaters in Kinarut recede and the track is passable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Express Bus Operators Council president Datuk Donald Hanapi said the bus express services in the state were not affected by the floods and would operate as usual today.

However, Donald said they were concerned of possible landslide at hillsides due to the uncertain weather condition.

“If there is a landslide, the bus driver will take alternative routes,” he added.

Ten districts in the state were hit by floods due to heavy rain yesterday, namely Kota Belud, Tuaran, Putatan, Penampang, Papar, Beaufort, Keningau, Tenom, Kota Marudu and Pitas. — Bernama