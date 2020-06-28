PKR says now ready to discuss Pakatan’s PM candidate

PKR said today it is ready to discuss any decisions made by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council, including the choice of a prime minister candidate. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — PKR said today it is ready to discuss any decisions made by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council, including the choice of a prime minister candidate.

In a statement today, its party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said this is despite the earlier stand made by the Supreme Council leaders regarding the matter.

“Any new decision made by a candidate should not be leveraged as personal political gain,” he said.

The party also maintained that the people’s mandate must be returned to its rightful place immediately, and in the form given by the people to PH during the 14th General Election (GE14), including the power transition issues involving Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The Supreme Council leaders believe that cooperation between PH parties must be strengthened.

“At the same time, we remind all parties to be vigilant and not be tricked by any efforts or measures planned to create friction between parties within the PH coalition as it did to PKR before,” he said.

He added that PKR and PH will work hard to prepare for any possibilities including the GE15 in 2023.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir had confirmed endorsing Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as the Opposition’s prime minister candidate.

The former prime minister clarified that Shafie’s nomination was a collective decision in an informal meeting at the Ruman Tetamu Sabah here two days ago with leaders from DAP, Amanah, and Parti Warisan Sabah.

This came after PKR broke ranks with PH allies who supported Dr Mahathir as PM candidate.