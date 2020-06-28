Fire Dept forensic report on Sultanah Aminah Hospital fire in JB in a day or two

Hospital staff evacuate when a fire broke out at Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru June 28, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

JOHOR BARU, June 28 — The forensic investigation report to determine the cause of fire at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) women’s ward here, today, will be made known in a day or to two.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Yahaya Madis said the forensic unit is actively carrying out investigations.

“Once the investigation is completed, we will hand over the report to the hospital before it is made known. Normally in one to two days,” he told reporters after visiting the site of the incident, here, today.

Also present were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Johor State Health Department director Dr Aman Rabu.

He said JBPM had received an emergency call at 3.08 pm and 60 personnel from its headquarters, Tebrau, Johor Jaya and Larkin fire and rescue stations were rushed to the scene.

The fire-fighting operation involved three Fire Rescue Tender vehicles, an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) ambulance, three Rapid Intervention Motorcycle (RIM) and an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP).

“We arrived at the scene in five minutes and the fire was extinguished completely at 3.29 pm,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued later, Yahaya said the fire had involved an oxygen panel, a vacuum, a call bell and a switch in the ward’s bed number five.

“A total of 24 patients in the ward were successfully evacuated to safety by HSA staff on duty,” he said, adding that the staff had tried to put out the fire by using a dry powder fire extinguisher, however, the attempt was futile and the fire started to spread to the ceiling.

However, he said the fire was put under control and totally extinguished as soon as the firemen arrived and the operation ended at 5.21pm. — Bernama