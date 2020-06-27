Kidnapped businessman with ‘Datuk Seri’ title found dead in Bestari Jaya

Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmad said the body of the 55-year-old man was found at about 9am today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The body of a kidnapped businessman with a ‘Datuk Seri’ title was found among the shrubs at Batu 27 Jalan Rawang, Bestari Jaya, here today.

Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmad said the body of the 55-year-old man was found at about 9am today.

He said the victim was reportedly kidnapped while jogging at a playground in Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya on June 10.

“He was abducted at 10.30am,” he said in a brief statement here today.

According to him, the victim was kidnapped for ransom.

As the news was written, a check by Bernama found that the investigation team was still at the scene looking for further clues and information. — Bernama