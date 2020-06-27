Flood situation in Johor improves, number of evacuees drop

JOHOR BARU, June 27 — The flood situation in two districts in Johor has improved with only 177 people from 47 families still being housed at temporary evacuation centres as at 8pm today, compared to 241 people from 63 families recorded this morning.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said a relief centre in Batu Pahat, Sekolah Kebangsaan Peserai was closed at 5 pm this evening.

There are currently three relief centres operating until now, namely two in Muar and one in Batu Pahat.

“The two relief centres in Muar are housing 145 evacuees from 40 families while in Batu Pahat there are still 32 evacuees from seven families at an evacuation centre,” he said in a statement tonight. — Bernama