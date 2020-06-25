Number of Johor flood victims drops to 284

This morning, 475 evacuees from 115 families were recorded seeking shelter at nine temporary relief centres. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 25 — The number of flood victims in Johor has dropped sharply to 284 evacuees from 75 families following the closure of four more temporary relief centres.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the two relief centres were in Pontian and one in Muar and Batu Pahat respectively.

However, one relief centre is still open in Batu Pahat bringing the number of relief centres that are still operating to six, he added.

‘Muar still has the highest number of flood victims at 157 people from 44 families, followed by Batu Pahat with 113 evacuees from 27 families,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Meanwhile, Pontian has only 14 evacuees from four families, he added. — Bernama