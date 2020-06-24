Selangor police detain two men involved in drug processing

Selangor Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin shows the various items seized during raids carried out in Selangor, during a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters in Shah Alam June 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — The Selangor Police have arrested two men believed to be involved in drug processing and seized various types of drugs worth RM198,805 in two raids carried out in Ampang and Sungai Buloh on Monday.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the police arrested a 53-year-old man in the first raid at a two-storey terrace house in Taman Tun Abdul Razak, Ampang at about 9.15pm.

“During the raid, we detained a used car salesman, who was found with two translucent plastic packets believed to be containing heroin weighing 26gm and one clear packet filled with syabu weighing some 13gm.

“Apart from that, the police found two plastic bags containing 20 translucent plastic packets filled with about 900gm of heroin, and a box filled with the same type of drug weighing some 13 kg in a Toyota Alphard vehicle belonging to the suspect which was parked in the compound of the house,” he said at a media conference here, today.

He said the police also confiscated four vehicles including a BMW KT 1800 motorcycle and RM4,000 in cash.

Noor Azam said following some investigation and questioning, the police detained another man, aged 49, at a three-storey bungalow in Sungai Buloh the same day.

“Upon investigating, it was discovered that the first suspect and his friend (second suspect) who is unemployed, were processing drugs for the Klang Valley market.

“They ran a mobile drug processing lab by renting homestays for a certain period of time to avoid being detected by the authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, he said the Selangor police nabbed a 38-year-old man at a car park in Puchong Jaya, Serdang, near here on Monday afternoon.

According to Nor Azam, the police found a paper bag containing five packets of what was believed to be ketamine weighing 5.1 kg, worth RM229,500.

The three suspects in both the cases have been placed under remand for seven days beginning yesterday under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added. — Bernama