Number of flood evacuees in Johor drops to 640

Residents of Kampung Parit Pasir Baru in Pekan Nenas Pontian during a flash flood June 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 24 — The number of flood victims in Johor has dropped to 640 people from 161 families as of 4 pm today compared to 798 from 206 families reported this morning, following the closure of three flood relief centres (PPS) in the affected districts.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said three PPS were in Muar, Pontian and Kulai and closed in stages from 2.30pm to 4pm.

“Muar still has the highest number of flood victims at 223 people from 61 families, followed by Batu Pahat with 211 people from 45 families while Pontian recorded 206 victims from 55 families,” he said in a statement here today.

As of now, a total 13 PPS were still operating in these three districts.

Vidyananthan said all observation stations in Johor have recorded above average of rainfall in June.

“It is expected that more than 50 millimetres (mm) of rainfall today (June 24) in the west and south of Johor, especially in the morning. However, in the coming days, rainfall is expected to be less than 20 mm in most areas,” he said. — Bernama