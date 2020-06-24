Johor recovers from floods, more relief centres close

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the number of evacuees at 8pm today was 575 people from 143 families compared to 640 people from 161 families at 4pm today. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 24 — The flood situation in Johor continues to improve with the number of evacuees decreasing and more temporary evacuation centres being closed as more people return to their homes.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the number of evacuees at 8pm today was 575 people from 143 families compared to 640 people from 161 families at 4pm today.

Six evacuation centres, one in Muar District, one in Kulai and four in Pontian were closed in stages from 2.30pm to 5pm this afternoon.

“Muar still has the highest number of flood evacuees with 216 people from 59 families, followed by Pontian with 173 victims from 37 families and Batu Pahat with 186 people from 47 families,” he said in a statement here today.

So far, 11 evacuation centres are still open in the three districts. — Bernama