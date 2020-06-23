Muar records highest rainfall in Johor last week

Muar district recorded the highest amount of rainfall in Johor three days ago. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, June 23 — Muar district recorded the highest amount of rainfall in Johor, based on the data recorded by rainfall stations three days ago (June 20).

Johor Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) director Che Mohd Dahan Che Jusof said there was a higher frequency of rain in the state in the last few days compared to the same period last year.

“Normally, it is quite a dry season in June and August with no heavy rain but it is somewhat different this year.

“On June 20, heavy rain occurred in five districts namely Batu Pahat, Kluang, Muar, Pontian and Tangkak. The heaviest was in Muar, with the Ladang Air Manis station recording 285 millimetres (mm) per day,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

On the same day, two stations also recorded heavy rainfall namely the Sungai Muar station and Air Hitam Batu station with readings of 82mm and 131mm respectively.

He added that while the heavy downpour has affected flood-prone areas, the river levels are still normal and have not reached the dangerous level.

There are 88 rainfall stations covering 10 districts in Johor. — Bernama