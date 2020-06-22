Covid-19: NUTP urges govt to postpone opening up pre-schools in Malaysia

A notice of closure is seen at a kindergarten in Gelugor after the Movement Control Order, March 17, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has urged the government to postpone opening-up pre-schools and kindergartens scheduled for July 1.

NUTP president Aminudin Awang said most pre-schools and kindergartens were not prepared for operations due to the constraints on infrastructure to meet the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government.

“The facilities at each pre-school are different, for instance some have two classes, and when implemented, social distancing will create such problems as not being able to support the number of pupils,” he said at a press conference here today.

The government had announced that pre-schools and kindergartens will be fully opened from July 1, subject to the set SOP.

Aminuddin also said the NUTP has come up with several methods to help teachers conduct the teaching-and-learning process (PdP) in the new normal following Covid-19.

Aminudin said Universiti Malaya education experts had developed the Social Distancing Pedagogy Model where teachers can suit a topic according to the students, whether they are taught online or face-to-face.

“Beginning July, we are prepared to organise training workshops for teachers to practise all the new methods,” he said. — Bernama