Kidurong Covid-19 cluster cases in Bintulu now up to eight, Sarawak says

KUCHING, June 21 — Sarawak recorded three more Covid-19 positive cases today, with two of them — Case #567 and Case #568 — are from the Kidurong cluster in Bintulu district and another a Sarawakian who returned from Mexico this month.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the Case 567 and Case 568 are family members and close contact of Case 566.

“With the two new cases, the number of Kidurong cluster cases now stands at eight,” Uggah said in a media statement.

He said Case 569 is a 29-year old Sarawakian who has a history of working in Mexico since February 2020.

“On June 9, he returned to Malaysia using a flight from Mexico to Japan before arriving in Malaysia on June 10,” Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said.

He added PCR antigen test was taken from him at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and the result was negative.

H was then ordered to be quarantined at Tune Hotel, and on June 14, he arrived in Bintulu and again ordered to be quarantined at ParkCity Everly Hotel to continue his self-quarantine.

“Swabs were taken from him on June 20 and the outcome was Covid-19 positive through PCR test,” he said.

Uggah said there are no cases of recoveries and discharge from hospitals recorded today.

He added the total number of positive cases in Sarawak now stands at 535 while the number of deaths is at 17.

Uggah said 17 positive cases are still being treated at the government hospitals while 18 cases of persons-under-investigation for Covid-19 are reported today.