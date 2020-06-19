Rapid Bus collaborates with Google Maps app to help users plan trips, view real-time location of buses

Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the Google’s open application would enable passengers to check the real-time location of the Rapid KL buses including selected Light Rail Transit (LRT) feeder, Go KL and SMART Selangor bus services for almost 170 routes around the Klang Valley. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, the subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) which operates Rapid KL, Go KL and SMART Selangor buses yesterday launched its data sharing through the Google Maps application.

Developed in collaboration with Google, the application which uses data provided by Rapid Bus will be able to help Rapid Bus users plan their trips more efficiently.

Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the Google’s open application would enable passengers to check the real-time location of the Rapid KL buses including selected Light Rail Transit (LRT) feeder, Go KL and SMART Selangor bus services for almost 170 routes around the Klang Valley.

“The data sharing also offers other travel options such as combination of bus and rail services, providing information on estimated travle time of a bus,” he said after launching the application at the Cheras Selatan Rapid Bus Complex here yesterday.

Tajuddin said Rapid Bus also plans to expand the application to MRT feeder bus service, Rapid Penang, and Rapid Kuantan in the future.

He said, Rapid KL had received 4, 865 bus location inquiries from customers from January until April this year.

Tajuddin said since 2010, Rapid KL had been using its Rapid Bus call centre to make announcement on bus locations.

“With the Google Maps data, customers no longer have to refer to the call centre, but can find out for themselves the real-time location of our Rapid bus before planning their trip,” he said. — Bernama