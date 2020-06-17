Putrajaya says OK to more than four diners per table, with caveat

People dining in during lunch time at the Artisan Coffee Bar at the Bangsar Village shopping mall on first day on CMCO May 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Restaurants are no longer limited to seating four people maximum at a table, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said more diners could sit together if the restaurant had large enough tables that could accommodate them while still maintaining the necessary social distance during the shared meal.

“It is possible, so long as appropriate social distancing is maintained. If a table can fit 10 people, then owners can do that. It doesn’t make sense for two people to sit there. There are no restrictions in that aspect,” he said in his security briefing on the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia.

Previously, the National Security Council stipulated that only a maximum of four people per table is allowed per table at restaurants as part of guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus.