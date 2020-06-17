Dr Noor Hisham: 10 new Covid-19 cases, 7 involved local transmission among Malaysians

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there have also been 142 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with today’s recoveries giving Malaysia a total of 7,873 patients who have beaten Covid-19 or a recovery rate of 92.5 per cent of all cases. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Malaysia has recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases today, of which only seven were local transmissions between Malaysians, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Out of the 10 cases reported, none were imported cases while three local cases involved non-Malaysians, bringing the total number of active cases to 521.

Today’s new infection figure means that Malaysia has recorded 8,515 overall cases of Covid-19 to date.

Dr Noor Hisham said there have also been 140 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with today’s recoveries giving Malaysia a total of 7,873 patients who have beaten Covid-19 or a recovery rate of 92.5 per cent of all cases.

No new deaths were reported today, leaving the cumulative number of fatalities from the pandemic in the country at 121 cases or 1.42 per cent from all total cases.

“Up to now, four Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of that amount, none required breathing assistance,” he said during the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

On the three cases involving non-Malaysians, one involved a Bangladeshi who had a close contact with another positive Covid-19 patient in Wilayah Persekutuan; one involved a Burmese detainee from the Bukit Jalil Immigration detention centre who was transferred to the Immigration Department Academy in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan; and one involved an Indonesian who tested positive following a pre-op screening in Sabah.

For the seven cases involving Malaysians, five were recorded within Selangor with four of those originating from the Kuala Selangor nursing home cluster after they were in close contact with another Covid-19 patient and one involved a student from a tahfiz centre.

The remaining two Malaysians were Covid-19 close contacts individuals detected in Sarawak and Sabah respectively.

Dr Noor Hisham also said only three active clusters nationwide recorded new cases while 24 others maintained their status-quo.