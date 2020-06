Saifuddin Abdullah denies involvement in rumoured formation of Parti Keadilan Negara

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at his office in Putrajaya June 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has rejected the authenticity of a list circulating online that portrayed him as the secretary-general of a new political party purportedly named Parti Keadilan Negara.

The communications and multimedia minister denied any involvement in the matter, according to national news agency Bernama.

The list emerged yesterday and presented Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali as the de facto leader of the purported party with Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as its president.

Saifuddin and Azmin joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia after defecting from PKR.

