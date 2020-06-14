Malaysian Medical Association urges Health Ministry to take action against middlemen unlawfully pushing Covid-19 screening

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said the Health Ministry must act against third-parties openly advertising Covid-19 screening in violation of legal restrictions against such promotions. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said the Health Ministry must act against third-parties openly advertising Covid-19 screening in violation of legal restrictions against such promotions.

In a statement today, it said there were groups seeking to take advantage of public fear of Covid-19.

MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran lamented the lack of action despite the blatant violation of laws barring such advertising.

“MMA has observed that of late, ‘middlemen’ unrelated to the healthcare sector are taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation with the commercialising of Covid-19 screening.

“The screenings are openly advertised online and we do not see any action being taken by the authorities. Previous reports made on certain screenings that were done without observing proper protocols have fallen on deaf ears.

“There are existing laws to control and regulate medical screenings for infectious diseases, but what is the point of having these laws if they are not being enforced?” Dr Ganabaskaran said.

