Immigration Dept: Malaysian passport application at UTC to resume on June 15

All Immigration Department passport application offices at Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) will restart operation on June 15. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 13 — All Immigration Department (JIM) passport application offices at Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) will restart operation on June 15 (Monday).

According to a JIM statement today, its UTC operation hours in the peninsula is 8am to 9pm on working days and 8am to 5pm on weekends.

Meanwhile for UTC in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, the operation hours on working days and weekends is 8am until 5pm.

“Only customers with appointment through website www.sto.imi.gov.my will be allowed to carry out their transaction,” said the statement.

Customers must fixed their appointments through the link beginning 12 noon Sunday, June 14, the statement added. — Bernama