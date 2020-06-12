Prasarana: Commuters to enjoy My30 travel pass starting Monday

Prasarana said that the My30 package temporarily replaces the unlimited My100 and My50 travel passes and is valid for six months starting June 15 until end of December. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Commuters of the MRT, LRT, monorail, BRT and RAPID KL stage buses will enjoy the My30 travel facility, that offers an unlimited travel pass of RM30 for 30 days, beginning this Monday (June 15).

Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) group chief operating officer (Operations), Muhammad Nizam Alias in a statement today said that this exclusive package for Malaysians can be registered starting Monday at all 122 LRT, MRT, monorel, BRT stations and five bus hubs, at Pasar Seni; Seksyen 2, Shah Alam; Greenwood; Kajang Terminal and Sri Nilam using the MyKad and MyTentera.

“The My30 package temporarily replaces the unlimited My100 and My50 travel passes and is valid for six months starting June 15 until end of December. It is a brilliant initiative from the government in order to regenerate the country’s economy affected by the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said when appearing as a guest on Selamat Pagi Malaysia, a programme produced by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), this morning.

Prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when announcing the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) on June 5 had said the My30 initiative provided an unlimited travel facility on all services managed by Prasarana with only RM30 for 30 days.

The MY100 and My50 packages will be re-offered beginning Jan 1, 2021.

Further details on the My30 travel pass can be obtained from RAPID KL staff at the stations or bus hubs or from Rapid KL’s social media or its website, www.myrapid.com.my. — Bernama