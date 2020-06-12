Malaysia back to two-digit trend with 33 new Covid-19 cases today

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said from the 33 new cases, 16 were imported cases involving returning Malaysians who were infected overseas, while 14 locally transmitted cases are of foreigners and three Malaysians. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Malaysia today recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total figure to 8,402 cases, continuing the trend of two-digit cases after a brief streak of single-digit cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said from the 33 new cases, 16 were imported cases involving returning Malaysians who were infected overseas, while 14 locally transmitted cases are of foreigners and three Malaysians.

One death was reported by the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) raising the tally to 119 deaths, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Taking a closer look at the three new cases who are Malaysians, one case is a close contact of case 7,735 from Kuala Lumpur, one is a new case from a tahfiz screening in Selangor and one more is a deceased who is death #119.

The deceased is an 85-year-old woman who died from the disease on June 11 in her home and was brought to the Keningau Hospital, Sabah. The Covid-19 test was done at the hospital and tested positive for the virus.

A slightly higher number of recoveries were reported today by Dr Noor Hisham with 103 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital bringing the total recoveries to 7,168 or 85.3 per cent out of the total number of cases.

Active cases in Malaysia are currently at 1,115. This is also a drop from yesterday’s 1,186.