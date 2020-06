Express buses are seen at Terminal Bandar Tasik Selatan in Kuala Lumpur June 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — E-hailing service providers and express bus operators may resume their operating hours and passenger capacities from before the movement control order, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He made the announcement in his daily press briefing today.

He said express buses may now operate with full passenger capacity, while e-hailing service drivers may carry passengers according to their vehicle’s legal limits.

